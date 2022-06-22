Johnny Depp “Just Wants His Career Back,” Insider Shares

The ongoing saga between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has taken its toll on many.

The six-week court defamation trial that was broadcasted to the world saw Mr Depp come away with a clear victory over Ms Heard. Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million by the court while Amber Heard was awarded $2 million in damages.

While Amber Heard has expressed her desire to appeal– which means the two will be in court again– many close to Johnny Depp have expressed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is ready to move on with his life.

Heard has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal for a “tell-all” revenge book against Johnny Depp and has seen her screentime reportedly doubled in the upcoming Aquaman 2 film, but Johnny Depp is still struggling through being blackballed by Hollywood.

Still, Depp has begun working on some new musical projects and it seems the actor isn’t just looking forward to getting back to his music, but also to be in films.

Just recently, a source close to Johnny Depp revealed that the actor is ready to move on, but also gave some new details including the fact that Johnny Depp wants to continue working in the film industry. The actor, as the source says, “just wants his career back.”

“The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it’s over. Although he is relieved about the jury’s verdict, he isn’t gloating about it. He isn’t even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming.”

The actor, who is known for his work in Pirates of the Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow, was replaced by Disney with Margot Robbie in the upcoming installment of the franchise. In addition to seemingly losing his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, at least for the time being, Johnny Depp was also replaced in the franchise Fantastic Beasts by Madds Mikkelsen.

While Johnny Depp has not announced his future in the film industry at this time, one former Disney executive recently shared they believe he’ll reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. More on that here.

In addition to his ongoing saga with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is also facing an upcoming trial for a lawsuit filed against for alleged assault on a crew member during the filming of City of Lies (2018).

