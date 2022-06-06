Documentary Highlighting Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Available to Stream 

Johnny Depp, 58, recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial took place in a courtroom located in Fairfax, Virginia.

As many tuned into the trial every day via live stream, now that the trial has ended, fans are looking for something new to watch. Well, we suggest heading over to Amazon to stream the Johnny vs. Amber documentary.

Currently, there are only two episodes, “Johnny’s Story” and “Amber’s Story” and it is unclear if more episodes will release now that the trial in the United States has ended.

The official description reads:

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made headline news for their sensational breakup. When Depp sued The Sun in London for libel, a mass of personal videos, recordings, texts and photos emerged, leading to unprecedented insight into the stars’ troubled marriage.

It seems as though the Johnny vs. Amber documentary focuses more on the U.K. trial rather than the U.S. trial.

If you were not familiar, Depp sued The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.” The trial took place in the United Kingdom in November 2020. Depp lost the case.

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Will you be streaming the Johnny vs. Amber documentary? Let us know in the comments below.