Lily-Rose Depp, Other Celebs Withdraw Support For Johnny Depp After Verdict

On June 1, a Fairfax County, Virginia, jury found Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse in an Op-Ed for The Washington Post. The jury found that Depp proved Heard lied about her allegations and ordered her to pay $15 million.

Heard countersued Depp, alleging that the Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) star “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.” The jury awarded the Aquaman (2018) star $2 million, finding that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her.

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have been vocal about their support for Mr. Depp during the defamation trial against Ms. Heard. Additionally, celebrities like Kate Moss, Depp’s former girlfriend who testified during the trial, Penelope Cruz, and Javier Bardem supported the Edward Scissorhands (1990) star during and after the verdict.

Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose, was quiet on social media during the trial. In 2016, when abuse allegations against Depp first surfaced, the 23-year-old model and actress defended her father on Instagram. She has since deleted this post and hasn’t spoken out about her father since the verdict was read.

Other celebrities are now withdrawing support for Depp. However, it’s unknown if that’s due to recently-publicized court documents from the trial between the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) star and his ex-wife, who is expected to star in Aquaman 2.

@SGmymindandme on Twitter compiled a list of celebrities who have unliked Depp’s June 1 Instagram post celebrating the verdict, with some even unfollowing the actor:

🧵: Celebrities who have withdrawn their support for Johnny Depp (will keep updating): — illumi (@SGmymindandme) August 4, 2022

According to the thread, Robert Downey Jr, Halle Bailey, Bella Hadid, Joey King, Elle Fanning, Sophie Turner, Zoey Deutch, Orlando Bloom, and many YouTubers and Influencers unliked Depp’s post. Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) costar, Kaya Scoledario, unfollowed him on Instagram after the verdict.

The Twitter user also notes that Depp’s ex, Winona Ryder, hired an attorney to avoid testifying in the defamation trial. Paul Bettany, a former close friend, unfollowed Depp on Instagram after withdrawing from testifying in the trial against Heard.

None of these celebrities have made public statements against Johnny Depp since the end of his trial against Amber Heard. The observations made in this article are based on social media interactions only.