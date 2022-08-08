Lily-Rose Depp, Other Celebs Withdraw Support For Johnny Depp After Verdict

in Entertainment, Movies & TV

Posted on by Jess Colopy 2 Comments
Johnny Deppa as Jack Sparrow

Credit: Disney

On June 1, a Fairfax County, Virginia, jury found Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse in an Op-Ed for The Washington Post. The jury found that Depp proved Heard lied about her allegations and ordered her to pay $15 million.

Johnny Depp and Lily-Rose Depp
Credit: ABC

Heard countersued Depp, alleging that the Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) star “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.” The jury awarded the Aquaman (2018) star $2 million, finding that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her.

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have been vocal about their support for Mr. Depp during the defamation trial against Ms. Heard. Additionally, celebrities like Kate Moss, Depp’s former girlfriend who testified during the trial, Penelope Cruz, and Javier Bardem supported the Edward Scissorhands (1990) star during and after the verdict.  

Lily-Rose Depp
Credit: ABC

Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose, was quiet on social media during the trial. In 2016, when abuse allegations against Depp first surfaced, the 23-year-old model and actress defended her father on Instagram. She has since deleted this post and hasn’t spoken out about her father since the verdict was read.

Related: Johnny Depp’s Daughter Spotted Nearly Nude In New “Sleazy” Trailer

Other celebrities are now withdrawing support for Depp. However, it’s unknown if that’s due to recently-publicized court documents from the trial between the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) star and his ex-wife, who is expected to star in Aquaman 2. 

amber heard (left) and johnny depp (right) in formalwear on bighorn red carpet
Credit: ABC

@SGmymindandme on Twitter compiled a list of celebrities who have unliked Depp’s June 1 Instagram post celebrating the verdict, with some even unfollowing the actor:

🧵: Celebrities who have withdrawn their support for Johnny Depp (will keep updating):

According to the thread, Robert Downey Jr, Halle Bailey, Bella Hadid, Joey King, Elle Fanning, Sophie Turner, Zoey Deutch, Orlando Bloom, and many YouTubers and Influencers unliked Depp’s post. Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) costar, Kaya Scoledario, unfollowed him on Instagram after the verdict.

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow
Credit: Disney

The Twitter user also notes that Depp’s ex, Winona Ryder, hired an attorney to avoid testifying in the defamation trial. Paul Bettany, a former close friend, unfollowed Depp on Instagram after withdrawing from testifying in the trial against Heard.

None of these celebrities have made public statements against Johnny Depp since the end of his trial against Amber Heard. The observations made in this article are based on social media interactions only. 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

View Comments (2)