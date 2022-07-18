Johnny Depp’s Daughter Spotted Nearly Nude In New “Sleazy” Trailer

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, is making a name for herself.

While the entire country has been fixated on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard saga and the six-week court trial that unfolded last month resulting in a major victory for Mr Depp over Ms Heard, there have been other developments taking place in the Depp family, as well.

Rumors have swirled over Johnny Depp and his possible return to Disney. While the former Captain Jack Sparrow has not accepted a deal from Disney and doesn’t seem interested in returning to Pirates of the Caribbean franchise at this point, his daughter is currently in the midst of starring in a major series set to hit HBO later this year.

The Idol is set to premiere on HBO Max and while there hasn’t been an official date set for its debut, what we do know is that it will star Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and pop artist The Weeknd.

Now, the first teaser for the upcoming series has been dropped.

You can view it below:

The Idol comes from Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tefaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Euphoria has been a hit TV series on HBO Max and stars Zendaya (Rue Bennett) alongside Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard), Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), and Angus Cloud (Fezco).

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘the Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a previous statement.

This isn’t the first acting credit for Lily-Rose Depp. The actress has got her start with a small role in the movie Tusk (2014) and has since gone on to have roles in many other films, including The Dancer (2016), The King (2019), Silent Night (2021), Wolf (2021), and Voyagers (2021).

Will you be watching The Idol when it is released on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!