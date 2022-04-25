‘Euphoria’ Star and Crew Stuns Guests at Universal Studios

Theme parks are no strangers to celebrity visitations.

Recently, Universal Studios Hollywood received a major visitor when a star from the hit HBO series Euphoria made their way to the theme park.

Sydney Sweeney, who is known for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria, was recently spotted according to a report by the Daily Mail at Universal Studios Hollywood with her crew making their way around the popular theme park. Sweeney reportedly enjoyed several attractions at the Park and was joined by a crew of several people wielding papers as they made their way around Universal.

In addition to her work in Euphoria, Sweeney is also known for her roles in The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-current) Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019) Sharp Objects (2018) Big Time Adolescence (2019), and The Voyeurs (2021).

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.

Euphoria is an American adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name, and all episodes are written by Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation), who also serves as executive producer. The series is produced in partnership with A24 (Lady Bird, Random Acts of Flyness, 2 Dope Queens, Pod Save America) and includes executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, who created the Israeli series, also serve as executive producers.

What do you think of Sydney Sweeney being spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments!

