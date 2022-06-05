Popular Actresses Berated For Supporting Johnny Depp

Several popular actresses are being berated after showing support for Johnny Depp.

A nearly two-month trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally came to an end this past week resulting in a major victory for the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Depp was awarded $15 million while Amber Heard, who is best known for her role in Aquaman (2018), was given $2 million in compensatory damages. It has been reported that Ms Heard will appeal the ruling, meaning that the two could meet in court again, but the trial showed an overwhelming outpouring of support for Mr Depp.

After the June 1st verdict was announced, several actresses including Florence Pugh (Black Widow (2021), The Falling (2014), Lady Macbeth (2016), Outlaw King (2018), Fighting with My Family (2019), and Midsommar (2019)) liked an Instagram post by Depp and quickly found themselves under fire by many social media users.

“And f*ck Florence Pugh!” one user wrote after seeing the actress had liked the post.

Another Twitter user @katesharmas shared:

im camping in the likes of that jd ig post and unfollowing anyone who likes it

im camping in the likes of that jd ig post and unfollowing anyone who likes it — beck (@katesharmas) June 1, 2022

The tweet has since received nearly 5,000 likes.

Many other actresses and celebrities including Penelope Cruz, Winona Ryder, Paul Bettany, Javier Bardem, Kate Moss, and others have shown support for Johnny Depp and the Instagram post in question has received likes from many others including Ashley Benson, Ryan Adams, Arpita Kaur, Rita Ora, and Emma Roberts Depp.

Before the trial began, The Walt Disney Company reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp. Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that the latest installment in the franchise would feature Margot Robbie in the lead role and that there haven’t been any plans for Johnny Depp to make a return. In addition to Robbie, Dwayne Johnson has also been rumored as a potential replacement for Depp in the lead role of the franchise.

Despite those rumors, one former Disney Exec. recently told People Magazine that they believe we’ll see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow yet again.

What do you think of these celebrities showing support for Johnny Depp? Let us know in the comments!