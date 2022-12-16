Johnny Depp Reprises His Role as the Infamous Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp has returned as Captain Jack Sparrow from his Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

You have heard of him, right?

On Sunday, December 11, Johnny Depp once again donned the mark of a pirate. A very particular pirate that we thought we might never see again.

Captain Jack Sparrow has returned. This time, to a YouTube channel called “Kraken The Box.”

11-year-old superfan deemed ‘Capt. Kori’ by Johnny Depp himself, got a personal video sent to him with a direct message from Captain Jack Sparrow.

All this was thanks in part to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Kori has received two heart transplants in his life and is currently in palliative care.

Make-A-Wish reached out to Depp with a “timely request,” and he delivered in true Johnny Depp fashion.

Of course, he did.

“So, Capt. Kori, terribly sorry I missed out on this. Meant to say it, forgot to say it, didn’t say it, gonna say it now. Saying it, I’ll say it,” Johnny Depp said in the video, which shows him wearing Jack Sparrow’s costume, headscarf, tattoos and all.

“I hear tell of something they speak about in the ages of now called the YouTube channel, which I don’t understand, but why not?”

Depp continues “shall be glad to follow your YouTube channel and I shall tell all my friends to follow your YouTube channel.”

“I think will make for a wonderful entertainment expertise momentary lapse of togetherness altogether in one space, but far apart, but then, at the same time, very close,” Depp said in his iconic and sometimes confusing Jack Sparrow character. “Curious, enduring and strange.”

“I wish you the best of luck. I am your No. 1 fan, Capt. Kori,” Depp finishes as he blows a kiss to the camera.

Johnny Depp has a history of making charitable donations to hospitals and visiting with sick children dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Make-A-Wish Foundation can do so on its website.

