Johnny Depp “Keeping All Options Open,” Even Disney

Johnny Depp and Disney aren’t done, at least not for now.

Disney reportedly replaced Depp with Margot Robbie for the lead role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but there has seemingly been a trend over the last couple of months showing that the company isn't necessarily done with Depp after all.

Disney reportedly replaced Depp with Margot Robbie for the lead role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but there has seemingly been a trend over the last couple of months showing that the company isn’t necessarily done with Depp after all.

Though Depp has not publicly said he would rejoin Disney, there have been numerous reports from insiders that there is at least some interest from both parties.

We reported on an update from Poptopic last week that indicated Depp has changed his mind slightly from what we heard during the court trial and that he at least would entertain an offer from Disney.

“Disney is thinking about offering $300 million for Johnny Depp’s return but nothing has been agreed yet. As of right now, Johnny is still considering any offer that comes his way. If he returns to the franchise, this would arguably become one of Depp’s biggest wins after getting dropped from Disney without having any proof of what Amber Heard accused him.”

The report continued:

“They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two. “The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl. What I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

Now, another report has surfaced that Depp has yet to consider the offer and that he is “keeping all of his options open” at this time.

With Depp reportedly keeping all of his options open, it would stand to reason that Disney is not out of the discussion.

In total, there have been five movies made in the POTC franchise, all of which Captain Jack Sparrow (played by Johnny Depp) was the lead protagonist: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl(2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End(2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

In addition to his work in Pirates of the Caribbean, Depp has also starred in several more Disney films, including Ed Wood (1994), Finding Neverland (2004), Alice in Wonderland (2010), The Lone Ranger(2011), Into the Woods (2014), and Alice Through The Looking Glass (2016).

