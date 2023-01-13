Disney Teases Massive Return of Johnny Depp

What if Johnny Depp did make a return to Disney after all?

Disney and Johnny Depp have been embattled in quite the controversial feud that, really, has only taken place behind the scenes and in fan discussions.

The two parties have been on two opposite ends of the spectrum since before the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took place. Disney reportedly turned its back on the actor, who is most known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, because of the allegations set forth by Amber Heard.

Now, even as Depp won the defamation trial and has settled with Amber Heard, it hasn’t seemed likely that he’d be reuniting with Disney.

Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer previously said that he’d love to have Johnny Depp back in to play the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, but he also noted that he didn’t think that would be the likely outcome, at least for now. Though there were reports that Disney had offered Depp a $300 million deal to return, these speculations have since been proven false.

As Disney looks ahead to Pirates of the Caribbean 6, there have been numerous talks about who might take over the lead role, with a name like Margot Robbie coming forward as a potential leading candidate.

Still, many fans have not given up on the idea of having a return from the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow. Disney just recently announced a limited edition 4K UHD Steelbook edition of set of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which release in March 2023. The Steelbook, of course, has Johnny Depp on the cover and has intrigued many fans to wonder why Disney would release something celebrating Depp, if there was no chance that the two parties would get back together.

It may seem like a stretch, but perhaps Disney isn’t done with Johnny Depp after all. The question, however, becomes: Is Johnny Depp done with Disney?

