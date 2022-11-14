New Disney Princess Experience Debuts at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort added a new Disney princess experience for Guests to enjoy.

Cinderella, Elsa, Anna, Princess Tiana, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Rapunzel from Tangled are just a few of the Disney princesses that you can meet when visiting Disney World.

While you can already meet and see many of these beloved characters, it seems that Disney is now putting the newest Disney princess in the spotlight.

Raya was recently named a Disney princess and, just this past weekend, the character made her debut in the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade.

@ThatDisneyBoi shared a picture of her Debut on Twitter.

Raya made her WDW debut in Adventure Friends Cavalcade today!

If you haven’t seen Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), you can stream the movie on Disney+ to get caught up on the latest Disney princess.

Disney’s official description of the movie can be read below:

“Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. Raya and the Last Dragon features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, a warrior whose wit is as sharp as her blade, and Awkwafina as the magical, mythical, self-deprecating dragon named Sisu. Characters also include a street-savvy 10-year-old entrepreneur named Boun, the formidable giant Tong and a thieving toddler Noi with her band of Ongis.”

The Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade gives Guests the chance to “sing and dance with friends.”