Disney Responds to Backlash On “Pricing Out” Families

Disney prices are continuing to grow by leaps and bounds.

If you’ve planned a visit to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort over the course of the last few years, you’ve likely noticed steady increases in Disney prices, including Park tickets, Resort Hotel stays, snacks, beverages, and merchandise.

In the last week, Disney announced that it would be increasing prices. These price increases include a tiered system for Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane, which could now cost the average family of four inside a Disney Park nearly $100.00 to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance using the Lightning Lane.

In addition, Disney increased prices on tickets to Disneyland Resort, as well as beverages and snacks.

Despite these price increases– many of which are outpacing inflation, according to a report from CNN— Guests are continuing to make their way to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in droves.

The report, which took a look at the current state of the Disney Parks through the eyes of many insiders, indicated that Disney is attempting to “make more money with fewer people” without regard for who is priced out in the process.

CNN shared a statement it received from Disney on the matter of “earning more per Guest with fewer in attendance.” The report reads:

“A Disney official instead described “the positive outcome of a strategy that prioritizes the guest experience. When we focus on delivering a world-class experience, we know our guests will spend more time with us immersed in our stories.”

The report also indicated that, while the cheapest price for a Disneyland ticket has stayed at $104.00 since 2019, there are now fewer days in the year when that price is available.

Ultimately, despite the increases in prices, the CNN report found that fans are still content paying more for their experience, despite their complaints of many different issues, which have been covered in-depth over the last couple of years.

What do you think of Disney prices? Let us know in the comments!