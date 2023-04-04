Disney Park Prices Set to Increase Very Soon

Expect your next visit to this Disney Resort to be more expensive, with Park ticket prices set to increase very soon.

At this point, everyone knows that taking a trip to Disney is going to cost you a pretty penny. Guests are going to need a lot of cheddar to even enter the Disney theme parks, which doesn’t include eating and shopping. The price of an average Disney vacation has increased significantly in recent times, thanks in part to ticket price increases and new paid services like Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane. These controversial systems replaced the previously free FastPass system, forcing Guests to shell out the big bucks if they don’t want to be waiting in line.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic had a large part to play in the current cost of a Disney vacation, but lots of families are simply saying it’s too much. A large portion of Guests go into debt just for a chance to visit, indicating the days of a casual trip to Disney are over.

Unfortunately, the price increases have affected the international Disney Parks as well, with Shanghai Disneyland set to become more expensive very soon.

Shanghai Disney Resort will be adjusting its pricing rate for admission to the Resort this summer. The new four-tiered pricing structure, which includes Regular, Regular Plus, Peak, and Peak Plus, will be as follows:

“Regular” price of admission to Shanghai Disneyland, covering most of the weekdays and selected weekends, is set at 475 RMB;

price of admission to Shanghai Disneyland, covering most of the weekdays and selected weekends, is set at 475 RMB; “Regular Plus” price of admission will cover selected weekends and selected weekdays, and is set at 599 RMB;

price of admission will cover selected weekends and selected weekdays, and is set at 599 RMB; “Peak” price of admission, which covers most of the days in summer season, selected Chinese statutory holiday periods (including their shoulder days), internationally recognized celebration periods, park special event days, and other peak visitation days, is set at 719 RMB;

price of admission, which covers most of the days in summer season, selected Chinese statutory holiday periods (including their shoulder days), internationally recognized celebration periods, park special event days, and other peak visitation days, is set at 719 RMB; “Peak Plus” price of admission, covering selected Chinese statutory holiday periods, park special event days and selected days in summer season, is set at 799 RMB.

This was announced earlier this year and will surely not go over well among Disney fans and Guests alike. The price increase will go into effect on June 23, 2023.

