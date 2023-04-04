“F*** You!” Fight Between Guests Caught on Camera at Disneyland

A heated fight between two Guests was caught on camera at Disneyland recently.

The Disney Parks are regarded as some of the most magical places ever created, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World being among the most visited vacation destinations on earth. From thrilling rides to delicious snacks, Guests are bound to have a great time while inside either Resort.

With the vibes and atmosphere Disney created, it’s hard not to have a good time inside the theme parks. Disney Cast members are a huge reason the Disney Parks are so much fun to visit.

Unfortunately, not every Guest interaction can be guaranteed to be magical, resulting in some not-so-Disney experiences at the Parks. In the past, Inside the Magic has reported on several fights at the Parks, ranging from small verbal altercations to full-on brawls in the middle of Fantasyland.

Recently, a troubling and honestly very confusing video made its way to TikTok, showing a verbal altercation taking place at the Disneyland Resort in California late at night. It’s hard to make out in the video, but two individuals are going back and forth, throwing insults at each other until one of them actually throws a cup at the other.

Both of the Guests use explicit language during the heated moment, check out the full video here:

We aren’t sure how the altercation ended, but we’re thankful that the fight did not escalate further, as one of the Guests was equipped with a lightsaber that they presumably got at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

It’s important to remember that Disney does not tolerate this kind of behavior and has the right to punish Guests who do so by removal from the Park or a lifetime ban.

Have you ever witnessed a fight inside the Disney theme parks? Stay tuned here for all your Disney news.