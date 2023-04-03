Disney World Secrets Exposed After On-Ride Accident

Quite a few Guests recently got a few good looks at something they weren’t supposed to see.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are always changing and evolving, meaning Guests can expect to see something new each time they visit. In recent years, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have received some major upgrades when it comes to rides and attractions.

Disneyland recently opened its own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an impressive trackless dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Over at Walt Disney World, several new experiences have been created, with a brand-new one about to open as we speak.

TRON Lightcycle/Run is just hours away from officially opening at Walt Disney World, and we couldn’t be more excited. This new roller coaster allows users to step into “The Grid” and experience a thrilling adventure.

Of course, this isn’t the only new roller coaster at Walt Disney World, with Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind opening at EPCOT last year. This fun adventure places Guests on a mission with the entire crew from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, combining a unique story with impressive visual effects.

The ride has been refered to as a mixture of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Space Mountain, of course, with more modern technoloigy and visual effects.

The ride utilizes a very unique ride vehicle that allows for enhanced movement. As with most indoor coasters, the ride is in the dark, meaning Guests don’t get to see what exactly the ride’s show building actually looks like. However, the ride experienced some technical issues recently, revealing all of the secrets within.

Check it out below:

INSIDE LOOK: Cosmic Rewind with the lights on!!!

INSIDE LOOK: Cosmic Rewind with the lights on!!! 👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/hp5YLuj3gx — ParkTwister (@ParkTwister) April 1, 2023

This ha snot been the only time we’ve seen the ride experience technical difficulties, biut this is the first time we’ve got such a clear look at the inner workings of the attraction. A clearer image of the moon can also be seen:

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind That’s it. That’s the tweet. Oh, and here’s the moon.

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind That’s it. That’s the tweet. Oh, and here’s the moon. pic.twitter.com/rnxCaVR0ML — Adventures By Carney (@yourWDWguy) April 1, 2023

It may surprise some to see the room look so bare and even unkempt, but you have to remember that this entire area is supposed to be completely dark. Most rides and attractions at Walt Disney World tend to look like a warehouse with the lights on, and that’s because they usually are just one big building. This is why Disney Imagineering’s job is so important, as they are able to turn a giant square box into something filled with imagination and creativity.

Have you ridden this attraction yet? What’s your favorite ride at Walt Disney World?