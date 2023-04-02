Universal Starts Testing For New Rumored Roller Coaster

Guests recently discovered that Universal was beginning to test one of its rumored new attractions at the Resort.

It’s been a big few months for the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort, most notably with the California theme park opening its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, an immersive paradise for gamers and fans of Mario. This new area first opened at Universal Studios Japan and has been a big hit ever since.

This highly immersive new land will bring Guests into the world of the Mario Bros. franchise to live their own adventures with interactive activities, a state-of-the-art new attraction using VR technology, themed dining and shopping locations, character interactions, and so much more.

A third version of this land is being constructed for Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida. This third Florida Park will not only feature Nintendo but several other classic Universal franchises as well as a new expansion for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which is all set to open in 2025.

It’s safe to say that both Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood are home to some incredible attractions.

However, Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood are both home to one of the most hated theme park rides in existence, that is Fast & Furious: Supercharged. Since it opened, countless fans and Guests alike have expressed their displeasure with the attraction. This ride replaced Disaster: A Major Motion Picture Starring… You!.

Fast & Furious: Supercharged is the big finale of the World-Famous Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, which takes Guests on a ride through the backlots of Universal Studios and gives them a behind-the-scenes look at the making of many of their favorite movies.

Despite this negative reception, Universal seems to not be entirely finished with this property. It’s been rumored that Universal has been working on a proper thrill ride featuring this franchise for a while. A permit for this project was found last year, giving us further insight into this rumored attraction.

The coaster is reportedly planned to be built on the hillside at the Resort. Universal has yet to confirm this new attraction, but recently, new tests have indicated this is exactly what Universal is planning.

Guest could hear sound tests being conducted at the area this new ride is theorized to be placed in, check it out down below:

BREAKING: Universal Studios Hollywood is testing roller coaster sounds & screams where the RUMORED Fast & Furious is going (audio up all the way)

As you can see, and hear, Universal is testing sound and scream audio near the rumored location of this attraction. It’s still not confirmed, but it’s another piece of evidence that leads us to believe the permit found last year was correct.

