Disney Closing Iconic Space Mountain This Month

Disney will be closing one of its most famous and popular roller coasters very soon for an extended amount of time.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are some of the most popular vacation destinations in the entire world. From Disneyland in California to Walt Disney World in Florida, each Disney Resort is special and unique, offering new and exciting adventures around every corner.

Millions of Guests pour into the Disney Resorts each year, and for a good reason, with classic dark rides and thrilling roller coasters filling each land. From Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park, thrill seekers are bound to have just as much fun as classic ride enthusiasts when visiting Disney.

However, much like other theme parks like Six Flags and Universal Studios, these rides and attractions need to close down from time to time in order to refurbish and maintain them.

Speaking of iconic roller coasters, Space Mountain will be closing very soon.

Space Mountain may be one of the most classic and iconic roller coasters in the entire world. Since it first opened in Orlando, Florida, at the Magic Kingdom, the ride has made its way into five Disney Resorts, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney, and Disneyland Paris.

Unfortunately, those visiting the Tokyo Disney Resort this year won’t be able to experience it.

Space Mountain will be closed starting April 17 and will reopen on June 21, marking a nearly two-month-long closure. Guests hoping to experience the iconic coaster will be out of luck, however, as Disney is gearing up to shut it down later this month.

This refurbishment comes months ahead of the ride’s permanent closure at the Resort, with a complete transformation of Space Mountain taking place in 2024.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disney? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney Park news!