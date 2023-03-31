Disney Denies Entry to Magic Kingdom For The Next 9 Days

Guests without a theme park reservation are out of luck, with Disney World’s most popular Park hitting capacity.

The Walt Disney World Resort has been a dream vacation destination for millions of Guests since it opened in 1971. Often called “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Guests will find all sorts of fun and magical experiences to enjoy, from rides, attractions, shows, and delicious food.

However, Walt Disney World is busy, with Magic Kingdom being one of the most-visited theme park in the entire world, and this coming week is no different.

Disney’s most recent attractions, those being Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and the TRON Lightcycle/Run, are sure to bring in even more crowds.

We took a look at Walt Disney Worlds’ reservation availability calendar, and we were shocked to find that the Magic Kingdom is booked solid for the next nine days. Starting today, March 31, and continuing all the way until April 8, Magic Kingdom is completely unavailable to book.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are both sold out during this timeframe as well, but on different dates at different times. This makes sense as most school district’sSpring Breaks start next week. If you happen to be visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland this week, prepare for it to be a fun yet super crowded experience.

It’s safe to say the entire Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, will be extremely busy the next few days, with Magic Kingdom only giving us a taste of how busy the entire Resort will be. Remember, Guests can also visit Disney Springs to shop and dine, as well as make a splash at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed at this time.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney news!