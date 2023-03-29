Demolition Begins at Disney World, End of Experience Looming

Days before its official last day, crews were spotted removing and destroying all remnants of a special Disney event.

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration officially started in October 2021, and Guests have been enjoying the festivities ever since. This event brought in quite a few limited-time experiences, decorations, merchandise, and treats for Guests to enjoy.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom all received special makeovers, new additions, and merchandise in order to celebrate this major milestone.

However, this special event is ending very soon at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The official end date for the event is March 31, 2023, and Disney is wasting no time getting the Parks ready for normal operations to resume. Inside the Mahic reported on Disney canceling showtimes for an attraction completely a few weeks ago, with more on the agenda for removal.

Recently, a photo was shared online showing the deconstruction of the various 50th Anniversary billboards surrounding the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Check out the photo below:

End of an era

Disney has also been heavily discounting anniversary merchandise Resort-wide. Guests can find items at a lower price at EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The end of this celebration marks the grand opening of Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle/Run. This exhilarating roller coaster opens on April 4, 2023, in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, and we could not be more excited.

While it may be sad that this celebration is over, The Walt Disney Company has plenty to celebrate still. Disney recently hit the 100-year mark, with all Disney Parks and Resorts celebrating. Over at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy the brand-new Mickey’s Toontown area complete with its own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Did you visit Walt Disney World during its special anniversary? What new Disney project are you most excited about?