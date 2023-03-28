Universal Drops Safety Protocols For Intense Attraction

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, has made some alterations to one of its most intense attractions.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster is one of Universal’s best attractions.

Themed to the new Jurassic World franchise, Guests weave and bob around a few vicious raptors while speeding along an intense track. The ride opened in 2021 and has been a big success for the Orlando theme park. Of course, with Epci Universe currently being constructed at Universal Studios Orlando, this roller coaster will have some other fantastic rides to compete with. But for now, Jurassic World VelociCoaster remains one of America’s most vicious roller coasters to date.

However, despite the intensity and thrilling nature of this attraction, Universal has removed some of the safety protocols it used to perform on Guests before they experienced it.

In a surprising move, Universal has done away with its double restraint check on Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Previously, Guest restraints were checked twice by Universal Team Members. Now, this check is only done once.

This was confirmed by Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) earlier today:

BREAKING: Double Restraint Checks On Jurassic World VelociCoaster Has Been REMOVED!

BREAKING: Double Restraint Checks On Jurassic World VelociCoaster Has Been REMOVED! pic.twitter.com/yCUNADklS0 — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) March 28, 2023

Several theme parks, such as Universal, Disney, and Six Flags, enact safety checks for roller coasters to ensure Guests are safe. No word has been given as to why Universal decided to change the safety protocols at this specific attraction, but this should help trains dispatch a little faster.

The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises are both represented well at the Universal Studios suite of theme parks across the country. Not only will Guests be able to experience Jurassic World VelociCoaster, but they will also be able to ride Jurassic Park River Adventure, one of the most cherished attractions to ever open at Universal.

Have you ridden this thrilling coaster at Universal? What’s your favorite attraction at Universal Studios in Orlando?