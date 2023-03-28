Disney to Close Multiple Rides at Theme Park, Hours Cut

We recently discovered that Disney has majorly affected several operating hours for attractions at the Resort.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are known for their incredible theming, food, service, and cleanliness. However, the millions of Guests who visit each year aren’t just visiting for the chance to see Space Mountain, they want to actually ride it. Whether you’re looking for a slow-moving dark ride adventure or a thrilling roller coaster, Disney has you covered on both ends.

From Haunted Mansion to Radiator Springs Racers, Guests will find a wide range of rides and attractions to enjoy while they visit Disney, more specifically, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is made up of two theme parks, those being Disneyland Park and DIsney California Adventure. At Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy classic rides and attractions like “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Space Mountain.

Unfortunately, a slight problem has occurred for those visiting the Resort.

It was recently discovered that on March 28, 2023, several rides and attractions would be closing hours early at the Disneyland Resort. The attractions affected include Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and Radiator Springs Racers.

Some of these rides will close early, while others won’t open for hours after the Resort opens. As of now, there’s no reason given as to why these attractions are experiencing these shortened available times.

The entire Disneyland Resort was forced to close early last month due to inclement weather in the area.

