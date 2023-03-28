Disney Leaves Orlando Attraction in Unsightly State

One of the most iconic and historical experiences at Walt Disney World in Orlando has seemingly been forgotten.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to some of the most beloved and infamous theme park attractions in the entire world. Places like Universal Studios, Six Flags SeaWorld, and Knott’s Berry Farm all feature some incredible experiences, but no amusement park can compete with Disney’s roster of classic attractions.

Rides like Haunted Mansion, Peter Pa’s Flight, “it’s a small world,” and Space Mountain are just a few of the dozens of incredible attractions offered at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Of course, Guests can also experience some modern marvels too, with recent additions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle/Run providing a truly out-of-this-world adventure.

However, there’s one attraction at Walt Disney World that’s so unique it’s in its own category.

Much like everything else found at EPCOT, Spaceship Earth offers Guests a fun yet educational experience as they slowly travel through time. Guests will witness the invention of the most important devices and technologies on the planet, all accompanied by an on-ride narrator who explains everything.

This ride has been a staple of EPCOT since 1982, making it several decades old at this point. Unfortunately, due to the ride’s age and Disney being preoccupied with other areas of the Disney Park, this attraction has certainly seen better days.

The exterior of the ride is looking considerably tough and unkempt, as you can see below:

The decline of Spaceship Earth’s facade as Disney has no intention of maintaining it right now. Poor Epcot. pic.twitter.com/SnyuKwHBPj — Epcyclopedia (@Epcyclopedia) March 26, 2023

The interior isn’t much better, with Guests experiencing frequent stops and sometimes even full-on evacuations. Late last year, nearly 150 Disney World Guests were forced to exit the attraction after it struggled to keep moving.

It’s hard to see such a historic attraction in this state. Disney announced a refurbishment was planned for this ride, but after the outbreak of COVID-19 and recent budget cuts, this project was put on hold.

