Disney Stays Silent on Splash Mountain Closure

Following some recent Disney Parks community drama, Disney has yet to confirm or deny the closure date of a beloved ride.

The Disney theme park community was thrown into a whirlwind after seemingly discovering when Splash Mountain would be closing at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. After closing permanently in Walt Disney World in Orlando, time was ticking for the west coast version of this iconic log flume attraction.

However, the days and weeks went by with no word on when Californians could expect Splash Mountain to cease all operations. We thought the closure might align with the return of Indiana Jones Adventure, which recently returned to the Resort.

Yesterday, we, along with several other Disney news publications, thought the date was finally revealed, with The Orange County Register stating Splash Mountain would be closing for good on May 7, 2023.

However, this date was only reported due to it being the final calendar day sowing on Disneyland’s website.

Splash Mountain was announced to be closing a few years ago following decades of backlash and criticism. This negative reception comes from a very valid place, with the ride’s theming, music, and characters all originating in Disney’s 1946 animated film Song of the South, which has seemingly been forgotten by Disney for how problematic it is.

After dragging its feet for years, Disney decided to pull the plug and retheme Splash Mountain at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

This new experience would focus on Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. The new attraction will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and is set to open in 2024 at the Magic Kingdom.

However, with no closure date set in stone for Disneylad’s version, it’s anyone’s guess as to when it will reopen at Disneyland.

Not much is known about the retheme or what the interior of the attraction will look like, But Disney has shown off models of what Guests can expect to see on the outside.

The iconic tree trunk at the top of the mountain will be removed, with new foliage being added throughout the exterior of the attraction. The largest new addition coming to the outside of the ride is a new water tower advertising “Tiana’s Foods.”

Are you excited about this retheme? Will you miss Splash Mountain?