One Guest has sworn off Walt Disney World’s most popular Park, citing rude behavior from Guests as the reason.

The Walt Disney World Resort is a magical place that millions of Guests visit each year. The Resort, which is located in Orlando, Florida, is often called “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and for good reason. From the classic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight and “it’s a small world” and Magic Kingdom to the more advanced and thrilling attractions such as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests are in for a wild time no matter which of the four theme parks they choose to visit.

Of course, Guests also have the option to swim at Disney World’s two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, as well as shop at Disney Springs.

However, not everything is magical 100% of the time, even at Walt Disney World. In the past few months, we’ve seen some truly magical behavior from Guests. One Guest attempted to jump on a parade float during a mid-day performance on Main Street, U.S.A., with another exposing themselves on Disney’s Skyliner. This just goes to show that not everything will be magical all of the time.

Recently, this rang true for one distraught Guest, with them sharing their frustration with Guest behavior at the Walt Disney World Resort online.

The Guest called the atmosphere at Magic Kingdom “appalling” in a post on Reddit, saying that the fireworks show went horribly due to a loud Guest. “I had a mom in front of me during the fireworks yell blood-curdling screams at her son. Before that, she blocked my view of the fireworks so her son (3?) could sit on her shoulders.”

Everyone has been in that situation before, with you grabbing that perfect location to watch Magic Kingdom fireworks, only to have a Guest prop their child up on their shoulders right in front of you.

“The crowds. The poor control of the crowds,” continues the Guest. “The red light baton cast members that are continuously yelling at people to keep walking or stay in the yellow lines during the fireworks. MK is not designed well for huge crowds to maneuver.”

“The attractions I went to were incredible, but everything else sucked. I’ll catch y’all at the other parks,” stated the Guest in their final conclusions.

For most Guests, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is an incredible place to spend a vacation. Unfrotmaunetly, not every Guest has the same experience.

