Splash Mountain Closing Forever at Disneyland This Summer

Disney has finally confirmed the last day to ride one of its most beloved yet controversial theme park attractions.

After months of theorizing when it would close, we finally know the last day of operation for Splash Mountain at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The final day of operation for Splash Mountain at the Disneyland Resort will be May 6, 2023, with the ride closing permanently to Guests on May 7. This was just confirmed by The Orange County Register.

Splash Mountain first opened at “The Happiest Place on Earth” back in 1989, making Splash Mountain one of the biggest staples of the Disney theme parks for over 2o years.

It is important to note that the official Disneyland calendar still shows Splash Mountain open on May 7, but we presume this to be a technical error.

The version of Splash Mountain found in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World closed back in January of 2023, with a closure date for Disneyland’s version unknown for quite some time. Both of these attractions are closing to make way for a new experience centered around Disney’s hit animated firm from 2009, The Princess and the Frog. The new ride, which will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will feature Princess Tiana as Guests embark on a brand-new adventure.

These closures come after years of backlash and criticism regarding Splash Mountain’s problematic origins. While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction at Disney and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the theming, characters, and music for the ride originate from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be opening in 2024 at Walt Disney World, with an opening date for Disneyland’s version yet to be announced.

Are you excited?