Disney Solves Park Problem With Cheap, Unmagical Solution

Guests were confused and perplexed after a photo went viral showing snack items at the Disneyland Resort in California.

A photo went viral within the Disney theme park community recently, one that left fans and Guests alike very confused. Everyone’s been in a situation where the thing you wanted was just out of reach. Maybe the mall you were about to visit closed 5 minutes before you got there, or maybe you overestimated how many miles your car could make it with the fuel light on.

However, one of the worst things that can happen, especially at a theme park is thinking about a particular food or snack item only to find that they’re completely out of it.

This happened at the Disneyland Resort recently, though it wasn’t just one item that was out.

In the photo shared down below, you will notice that there are several post-it notes placed over signs advertising certain snack items at Disneyland, which is the first issue. Seeing cheap notes pasted over themed signs at Disney is very peculiar and something that is very un-Disney.

It’s also perplexing as to why each item has a post-it note on it rather than one saying they were all sold out of everything:

Wildest office supplies in the wilderness pic.twitter.com/57JX0e0FTZ — Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) March 17, 2023

This also makes us wonder why this specific stand was even open at all if they didn’t have any of the food items listed. Regardless, anytime Guests are in one of the Disney theme parks, there’s always some delicious close by.

