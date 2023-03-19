Guests Will Soon Be Able to Pay to Ride “it’s a small world” at Disney

Following an incredibly-lengthy refurbishment, one Guest made a startling discovery regarding a classic ride.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their rides, attractions, and live entertainment options. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland contain some of the most classic theme park attractions ever made.

Of course, thrill-seekers will be satisfied with some of the more intense options offered, such as Expedition Everest, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. However, Disney’s most famous ride is about as slow as it gets.

“it’s a small world” is perhaps the most well-known amusement park ride ever created, with a song to match. The reputation of this classic boat ride precedes it, with Guests either loving it or hating it. The ride can be found at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris; and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Unfortunately, it’s encountered some trouble at one Disney Resort. The European version of “it’s a small world” closed at Disneyland Paris back in November of 2021 and has remained closed since. This is a massive amount of time for any Disney attraction to be closed, especially one of this nature.

Disney gave vague timeframes of when we can expect the ride to return, but each came and went with no “it’s a small world” to show for it. For a while, it didn’t seem like much progress had been made, but recently, som exciting things were added back to the ride.

As you can see below, the boats have finally returned to the attraction:

Depuis peu, les bateaux sont de retour au sein de l’attraction "it's a small world" ! 🚧 pic.twitter.com/A5OCmpfqkB — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) March 15, 2023

As we stated earlier, there is no specific date as to when we can expect to ride this classic DIsney ride again. However, “it’s a small world” is set to return to the Disneyland Paris Resort sometime this year. In a stroke of luck, one Guest shared a view of the attraction after a gate flung open.

This revealed a few things, most notably the fact that the ride seems to be getting the Premier Acecss treatment:

The gate flung open in front of us and I spy a premier acces 👀 pic.twitter.com/shWPBcr52J — Shane//Plato (@ShaneTemmerman) March 17, 2023

Disney Premier Access launched in 2022 and works similarly to how Disney Genie and Lightning Lane operates at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. This was not the most popular decision, with prices ranging from €7 per Guest to €16 per Guest.

Like the Disney Genie system in the United States’ Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the current cost per attraction at the Disney Resort can change sporadically depending on the season. We saw this happen at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, as both Resorts brace for Spring Break crowds.

