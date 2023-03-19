Disney to Update “Cheap” Theme Park, Braces For Major Overhaul

Disney is getting ready to give one of its theme Parks a major upgrade, with a new permit being filed by the company.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is full of incredible rides, attractions, and experiences, some of which are exclusive to the Resort. For starters, Disneyland Park features what is arguably the prettiest castle in all of the Disney Parks and Resorts, showing off a stunning take on the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. Below, Guests will find a full walkthrough attraction, complete with an encounter with a fierce dragon.

As of Friday, March 17, 2023, a new building Permit has been filed by Disney. This permit details a huge overhaul of Studio 1 at Walt Disney Studios Park. Part of the overhaul will include the interior redevelopment of the Lights, Camera, Hollywood building as well as exterior spaces. A new awning and signage update.

This was confirmed earlier last week by multiple sources.

This renovation is a welcome one, as many Guests have voiced their concerns and opinions regarding the lackluster Studio 1 space. Some called it “cheap” and “underwhelming,” a common complaint for most of the Walt Disney Studios Park at the Resort.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has seen its fair share of updates and upgrades recently, with the biggest one coming last year. Much like the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, Disneyland Paris welcomed its own version of Avengers Campus last summer.

This Marvel-centric land features all of your favorite superheroes and characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Loki, and Doctor Strange, just to name a few. The land also features two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure as well as the new Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth.

Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris before? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney news.