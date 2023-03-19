Disney Shuts Down Orlando Theme Park

One of the major theme parks found at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has been shut down.

Everyone knows that the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is made up of four incredible theme parks, those being Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Holywood Studios. Each of these four Parks offers some truly amazing experiences, from classic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean to high-tech attraction such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

However, Guests can also make a splash at Disney World’s two fantastic water parks.

Both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach are a great way to spend a lazy day at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” though that’s not to say your day won’t be eventful. Unfortunately, Blizzard Beach has just closed, with Typhoon Lagoon set to reopen following its refurbishment.

Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach typically close every year during the winter months for refurbishment during the low peak season. Disney’s Blizzard Beach closed on March 19, 2023, for its annual refurbishment. Disney has not yet revealed when the water park will reopen, so Guests will have to stick with Typhoon Lagoon of the foreseeable future.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is filled with one-of-a-kind and unique attractions, fun for all ages! From the relaxing lazy river Cross Country Creek to the iconic Summit Plummet, there are a wide variety of experiences for everyone. Check out our ultimate guide on Blizzard Beach here.

Popular attractions and features once again await guests, everything from slushy and slippery ski jumps to bobsled and toboggan runs to polar play spaces for every member of the family. Among the favorites are:

Summit Plummet is one of the tallest, fastest freefall body slides around. The heart-pumping attraction plunges guests down Mount Gushmore in a near vertical drop and rockets them into a darkened tunnel. It’s an attraction made especially for thrill-seekers!

Teamboat Springs is one of the world’s longest group whitewater raft adventures, where up to six riders can take an epic and unpredictable whitewater journey down a mountain.

Toboggan Racers is a unique attraction where guests use a mat to compete in a thrilling race downhill on an eight-lane slalom-style waterslide.

What’s your favorite water park at Walt Disney World?