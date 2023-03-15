Beloved Disneyland Attraction Reopening Imminently

A beloved attraction at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will finally be returning very, very soon.

Disneyland is filled to the brim with exciting rides and attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, “it’s a small world,” and Peter Pan’s Flight. The Anaheim, California, location was the first ever Disney Resort to open, meaning it houses some of the most classic and iconic experiences.

However, if there’s one thrill ride you have to experience while visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth,” it has to be the Indiana Jones Adventure.

This adventurous attraction is a staple of the Disneyland Resort, and for good reason. It closed back in January for an extensive refurbishment. However, this iconic Disneyland attraction is returning to the Resort in just a matter of days, with Indiana Jones Adventure reopening at Disneyland Park on Friday, March 17.

This was just confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter:

NEW: Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park reopens on Friday.

The ride is based on the Indiana Jones franchise and takes guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple. Since opening at the Disneyland Resort, it has become a fan-favorite and beloved attraction in the Disney Parks and continues to entertain thousands of Guests every day.

With the newest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise on the way, now is the perfect time to enjoy this classic ride. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the fifth film in this long-running series of action and adventure films. Harrison Ford will return as Henry Jones. Jr., alongside new characters, played by Pheobe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

We’re so excited this attraction is returning! Are you? Stay tuned here for all your Disney news.