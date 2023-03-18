Walt Disney World Theme Park Opening Delayed

The reopening of a Walt Disney World theme park has been delayed.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to four incredible theme parks, those being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, as well as Disney Springs, the Resort’s massive shopping and dining center.

But for those looking to relax and take a break from the brutal Florida sun, Disney has you covered as well, with Guests being offered two amazing water parks on the massive Orlando, Florida, property.

However, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park has been unavailable for Guests for quite some time, with the planned reopening of the Park now being delayed by Disney.

The reopening of Typhoon Lagoon was supposed to happen on March 19, but due to low temperatures, this has been delayed. Disney has pushed the reopening back by one day to March 20. The water park was closed for a considerable amount of time during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with several other features of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Back when it opened in 1989, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon was the second water park created by Disney, following Disney’s River Country, which closed in 2001. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is a fantastically-themed place to get your feet wet, featuring all your water park necessities like slides, family raft rides, and a wave pool that will send you and your Mickey ears surfing six feet high.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach, Walt Disney World’s other water park, is set to close for refurbishment on March 19, meaning only one water park will be open for Guests yet again. This closure will last for an indefinite amount of time.