Universal Studios Location Closed Permanently

Any theme park fan knows that something new is always around the corner. From Disney World and Disneyland to Six Flags and Universal, Guests can always find something new to enjoy and experience, especially if it’s been a while since their last visit. Walt Disney World has changed quite a bit in recent times, adding a new roller coaster at both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT in less than a year.

Quite a few shopping locations have closed down recently at Universal Orlando specifically. In the past few months, we have seen the closure of The Dark Room as well as the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop at the Resort.

Now, after rumors spread indicating another location would close, one iconic piece of the Universal Orlando Resort has closed.

The Betty Boop Store, which was located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, was first rumored to be closing last year, and now, it seems those initial rumors were true.

The Betty Boop Store has officially closed for good, with a new location on the way. The former store will be turned into a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder lounge. The original Annual Passholder Lounge closed back on December 31, 2022.

The Universal Orlando Resort is about to get a lot bigger, with Epic Universe set to open in 2025. This third Universal Orlando theme park destination is one of the largest expansions ever, bringing in several classic Universal franchises. Guests will find a version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, which can also be found at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood.

