Universal Confirms Popular Location Is Gone For Good

Universal is apparently getting ready to permanently shut the doors on another popular location as it continues a string of closures.

Universal recently closed down The Classic Monsters Cafe, which had been a staple at Universal Studios Florida for more than two decades. Many fans were stunned to hear this popular eatery close, fearing it may also be taken over by Minions.

Fans also feared the old Shrek 4-D attraction would be replaced with Minions, as construction walls also featured the yellow “creatures”.

Some fans had worried that the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop would be closing after the possibility of it shutting its doors started to spread.

We had been hearing rumors of Universal permanently closing this location but as of today, the Resort has officially confirmed it. See the tweet below shared by digital content creator Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer):

NEW: Universal Orlando confirms that Williams of Hollywood is closing. | “Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop at Universal Studios Florida is scheduled to permanently close on June 26 to make way for a new retail experience. More details will be shared in the months ahead.”

NEW: Universal Orlando confirms that Williams of Hollywood is closing. | "Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop at Universal Studios Florida is scheduled to permanently close on June 26 to make way for a new retail experience. More details will be shared in the months ahead." pic.twitter.com/geR2PxIAbO — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) June 21, 2022

Universal describes the store this way:

Take Home More Than Memories. Snag a piece of theme park history at this fascinating Hollywood Boulevard store. A must-see stop for film buffs, the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop is packed with vintage curiosities, set pieces used in the parks, and more. Restocked often, there are always new treasures to discover.

The Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop joins the Classis Monsters Cafe as well as the likes of Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, Earthquake, JAWS, Beetlejuice Graveyard Revue, Kongfrontation, Shrek 4-D, Jimmy Neutron’s Nicktoon Blast, and Disaster! A Major Motion Picture Ride Starring You! as attractions retired at Universal Studios Florida

What’s your favorite store at Universal Studios?