Universal Confirms Pre-Pandemic Experience Is Finally Back

Universal Orlando Resort is finally completely back to pre-pandemic normals.

Over the course of the last couple of years, Universal Orlando has been getting back to pre-pandemic normals and offerings at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

However, there has been one experience that even entering the middle of 2022 hadn’t returned. That is, until recently.

*Warning: Spoilers Ahead*

A Universal Team Member recently confirmed that the Horror Make-Up Show, located at Universal Studios Florida, is finally picking volunteers and soaking audience members again.

Summerbellies shared the confirmation on Twitter and said:

You might have heard the rumors but…. Pre-pandemic Hmu is BACK baby!!!! @RobynsRantics and I had a BLAST these past two days picking volunteers, soaking audiences and generally just feeling the energy of the audience like we used to!!!

If you weren’t aware, the Horror Makeup Show hosts had been using a “plant” audience member as the “volunteer” in the show for the last couple of years. This person would be explained as someone who “was wandering around and maybe thought this was a ride, for some reason sitting by themselves.” In addition, the heart tool that splashed water on audience members hasn’t been used, either.

Now, both of those features are back and we couldn’t be more excited.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official description of the Horror Make-Up Show reads:

Comedic Thrills and Grisly Chills. In this outrageous live show you’ll watch how top make-up and special effects artists craft some of the creepy characters you’ve seen on the big screen. Featuring movie clips, props, and interactive demonstrations, this experience offers fascinatingly funny insight into the moviemaking process.

In addition to enjoying the Monster Horror Makeup Show at Universal Orlando, there are two more world-class shows in Animal Actors On Location and The Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida.

