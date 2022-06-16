Universal Shutting Down Another Iconic Location Permanently

Another iconic location at Universal Orlando Resort is shutting down permanently.

Fans of Universal Orlando Resort have been extremely disappointed to find that some of their favorite locations and offerings at Universal Studios Florida were shutting down permanently over the course of the last few months.

It all started with Shrek 4-D, which closed in January to make way for a rumored Minions-themed attraction. While this hasn’t been confirmed, Minions construction walls have taken over the area and rumors say the attraction will be a shooter-based experience with a moving walkway based on VillainCon from the movie Minions (2015).

However, it didn’t end there.

Universal shut down the Superstar Parade last month and then followed that up with a major permanent closure.

Universal recently closed down The Classic Monsters Cafe, which had been a staple at Universal Studios Florida for more than two decades, and Minions-themed construction walls have now surrounded the beloved restaurant leading many to believe that a Minions Cafe will take over the area.

Now, another classic and iconic location at Universal Studios Florida will also be closing.

Multiple reports say that The Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop will be closing at the end of this month.

Twitter account @magiccitymayhem said they recently received confirmation that The Prop Shop would be closing.

Just got confirmation from Les. The Prop Shop is indeed closing at the end of the month to make way for something “even better”.

Universal has not officially confirmed the closure with an announcement yet and describes the store this way:

Take Home More Than Memories. Snag a piece of theme park history at this fascinating Hollywood Boulevard store. A must-see stop for film buffs, the Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop is packed with vintage curiosities, set pieces used in the parks, and more. Restocked often, there are always new treasures to discover.

The Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop joins the likes of Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, Earthquake, JAWS, Beetlejuice Graveyard Revue, Kongfrontation, Shrek 4-D, Jimmy Neutron’s Nicktoon Blast, and Disaster! A Major Motion Picture Ride Starring You! as attractions retired at Universal Studios Florida.

