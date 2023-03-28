Disney Showrunner Confirms Bisexuality of Selena Gomez’s Character

Over a decade after the series ended, one Disney showrunner revealed some surprising news about a main character.

Over the last few decades, Disney has produced some of the most popular and well-known entertainment in the entire world. With movies like The Princess and the Frog (2009), Toy Story (1995), and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Disney has absolutely killed it when it comes to animation.

Disney recently branched out into streaming with its Disney+ service, providing thousands of hours of television for fans to experience as well. Disney+ houses series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor, as well as Marvel-focused shows such as Loki, Wandavision, and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. However, Disney entertainment would not be where it’s at now without the Disney Channel.

From Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody to Good Luck Charlie and Jessie, Disney is responsible for some of the most beloved television shows from our childhoods. It’s always fun to look back and reminisce about coming home from school and turning the Disney Channel on to see what new show was next.

In 2007, Disney launched what would become one of its most popular shows ever, that being Wizards of Waverly Place. This series was, in part, Disney’s response to Universal’s extremely popular string of Harry Potter films as well a fun and fresh new idea for a scripted children’s television series. The show starred Selena Gomez, David Henry, and Jake T. Austin, with the trio having to manage high school, relationships, and possessing magical powers.

The series was a hit and became a cornerstone of Disney Channel’s programming for several years until the show ended in 2012.

The show was a beloved part of Disney’s entertainment in the 2010s and continues to be talked about to this day, with more information about a main character sparking discussion online as recently as this week.

Peter Murrieta, who served as the showrunner for Wizards of Waverly Place, recently confirmed the sexuality of Alex, the middle child who was played by Selena Gomez, indicating that the writers wanted to explore her relationship with Stevie more.

“It was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was,” said Murrieta in a new clip on YouTube.

‘WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE’ showrunner Peter Murrieta says he wishes he could have played more with the relationship with Stevie and Alex: “It was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was.” (Source: https://t.co/mpcxY3o0eS) pic.twitter.com/YnNFpOyDR1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 27, 2023

In the show, Alex befriends another wizard, Stevie, who is seen as a bad influence on the already-prone-to-troublemaking Alex. However, after the two became incredibly close, nothing came of their relationship, with Murrieta saying the idea was too advanced for Disney to consider.

Selena Gomez went on to become an icon, both in the music world and the entertainment world. Her most recent project, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, sees her star alongside comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin.

