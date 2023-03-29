Classic Disney Ride Shut Down, Now Closed at Resort

One of the most classic attractions offered by the Disney Resorts has closed, meaning Guests won’t be able to ride it for a little while.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their thrilling and immersive attractions. Rides like Expexidion Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland allow Guests to fully immerse themselves in the story and world Disney created while also experiencing some thrilling G-forces along the way.

TRON Lightcycle/Run, Disney’s newest roller coaster, will be opening very soon at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. While the ride is a copy of the version found in Shanghai Disney, we couldn’t be more excited to see it make its way next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland. This coaster will officially open on April 4.

The attraction has been allowing Guests to preview it for a few weeks, and it looks absolutely stunning when it’s running. We’re especially pleased with how this coaster looks at nighttime, with neon blue lights illuminating the night sky.

However, as things open, things also close, and one classic ride has shut down for a refurbishment.

Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups is an attraction found at nearly every Disney Resort, with the first version being found at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. While it may not be thrilling, there’s no denying how infamous it is.

This classic attraction has been closed at the Disneyland Paris Resort to make way for a refurbishment. This will last until April 8, meaning Guests will only be missing it for around a week.

The Tokyo Disney Resort recently announced dozens of ride and attraction closures happening over the next few months. As we stated earlier, this is an unfortunate but crucial part of any theme park, whether it be Disney, Six Flags, or Universal.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite classic Disney ride?