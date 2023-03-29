Disney Location Closing Permanently This Year

We just got word that a popular destination at the Disneyland Resort will be shutting its doors permanently this year.

Everyone knows the main draw of the Disney Parks and Resorts is all of the incredible rides and attractions. From Haunted Mansion to Pirates of the Caribbean, Guests are in for a magical adventure no matter which adventure they choose to embark on. Walt Disney World and DIsneyland are both made up of differnet Parks, with the Orlando Resort featrng two increidble water parks as well.

However, Disney has much more to offer than just roller coasters and dark rides, with both Walt Disney World and Disneyland allowing Guests to shop til they drop.

At Walt Disney World, Guests will find Disney Springs, the Resort’s massive shopping and dining center. At Disneyland, Guests will find Downtown Disney, which was the original name of Disney Springs and offers Guests dozens of shopping and dining locations itself.

In the last few months, several locations have closed at both of these destinations, with the closures continuing at the California Resort. We just got word that Uva Bar & Catal will be closing permanently later this year. The official closing date of this location is April 15, with April 14 being the last date with times shown on the official Disneyland Resort calendar.

In an Instagram post from @foodatdisneyland, more details were shared regarding this closure. Two new restaurants, Paseo & Centrico will be making their way into Downtown Disney to occupy the empty space.

It’s always sad to see something close for good at Disneyland, and we can only hope what replaces this location is just as good. Like we said, several other locations have closed at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, with the most recent closure being UGG Store.

