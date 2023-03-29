Walt Disney Company Fires Jeffrey R. Epstein, Massive Layoffs Continue

Following a string of shakeups over at The Walt Disney Company, another major player has been let go.

While there’s always plenty of Disney news to go around, recent weeks have been extraordinarily busy. Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company held its Q1 earnings call, with the company detailing major changes for the future of its theme park and entertainment divisions.

While some of the information released was exciting, the call was dominated by the bombshell Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger dropped, revealing that Disney would be cutting its workforce by 7,000 jobs. The layoffs began this week, with several executives being cut from Disney. Now, another major executive has been fired from the company.

Jeffrey R. Epstein, who served as a vice president of corporate communications for Disney and who was responsible for the official Disney fan club D23 was amongst those laid off, according to The Wrap.

Other notable layoffs at The Walt Disney Company include Elizabeth Newman, Vice President of Development at 20th Television, Mark Levenstein, Senior Vice President of Production for Hulu, Jayne Bieber, Senior Vice President of Production Management & Operations at Freeform and almost all of the Disney MetaVerse tea.

Last week, managers at Disney were asked to identify potential candidates by April. This first round is expected to include 4,000 employees, with the remaining 3,000 layoffs coming from positions that will be eliminated entirely.

This move will affect employees company-wide. However, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro stated earlier this year that he did not expect the layoffs to affect hourly workers on the front lines at Walt Disney World. Only time will tell how these massive layoffs truly affect the company, with several projects on the horizon.

Stay tuned here for more Disney news.