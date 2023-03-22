Senior Reporter Drops Bombshell Information Regarding Marvel Exec’s Sudden Departure

A few days ago, Marvel Studios suddenly departed ways with Victoria Alonso. With such big news, no one knew why she was let go without warning. That is no longer the case, as a senior reporter has come forth with some bombshell information regarding the departure of a major Marvel Studios Executive. Here’s what we know.

Victoria Alonso was a longtime Marvel Studios executive. She had been with the company since 2006 as vice president of visual effects and post-production. She co-produced Marvel films such as Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Alonso recently executive produced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and the Disney Plus series Loki (2021). But regardless of her resume, VFX artists for Marvel and Disney have come under fire recently for their lackluster approach to digital effects in their most recent films.

Fans and critics alike want to be more satisfied with the new movies due to their mundane and boring visual effects. It’s no wonder Marvel Studios was looking to shake things up. When news broke out of her departure, no one knew why she was let go – until now.

New and old reports have begun to surface, detailing and alluding to Victoria’s reason for her sudden departure. According to a recent tweet by Senior Reporter Chris Lee, Alonso departed because she was responsible for Marvel’s toxic work environment. In the massive bombshell tweet, Chris went on to mention that “several” VFX artists have stepped forward and revealed to him that Alonso was “a kingmaker who rewarded unquestioning fealty with an avalanche of work” Chris went on to say that Alonso also held a “crazy” amount of power. One tech told Chris that Victoria “personally” approved all the shots and visual effects work that usually fall into the hands of each director.

So much more was said in this latest senior reporter’s bombshell news regarding this former high-level executive for Marvel Studios. More and more techs and VFX artists continue to come out of the woodwork detailing how Alonso would only promote you if she liked you and made sure you were “frozen out” if you made her angry in any way or form. Now that this news has come out, hopefully, things will begin to change within Marvel Studios to allow for more creative control for VFX artists and directors alike. So what’s your take on this news? Sound off in the comments below.