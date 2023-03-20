MCU President Abandons Post, Leaves Marvel Studios After 17 Years

Things aren’t going well at Marvel Studios as a Marvel president just exited their post, leaving fans to wonder if Marvel’s future will be better or worse.

Any MCU fan knows that Marvel Studios is struggling. After the last few MCU projects have become a hit or miss at the box office, fans realized that the MCU isn’t dominating theaters. Sure, the movies are making millions for Marvel, but one huge flaw costs Marvel even more.

CGI. The visual effects for MCU movies have gotten out of hand. Infamous moments such as Axl’s floating head in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and the lackluster Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) have left fans unhappy.

Leading up to Avengers: Endgame (2019), fans were thrilled by how good Marvel movies looked. Scenes like Captain America fighting Iron Man, the battle in Wakanda, and places like Vormir shocked fans due to how beautiful the visuals looked.

Every once in a while, Marvel amazes fans with a new project that provides the same high-quality visuals, but the chances of Marvel releasing a movie like that have dropped significantly. Some fans might be confused about what happened, but it’s very obvious. Marvel Studios is trying to cut corners in spending and isn’t giving their visual effects team enough time and money to get the job done.

Disney+ opened a new avenue of MCU content with special series such as WandaVision and Loki, which were great ways to tell stories that didn’t need to be on the big screen. While these shows have given fans a lot of new characters, the budget for each series has made fans realize just how limited Marvel can be.

Several visual effects artists have shared how upset they were over the situation. Many employees have had mental breakdowns and had to sleep at their office due to how long and exhausting the hours are. Marvel has acknowledged these concerns and pledged to raise the quality of future projects, but Ant-Man 3 doesn’t help fans feel comfortable about Marvel’s future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Victoria Alonso has shockingly left Marvel Studios after being the President of physical and postproduction, visual effects, and animation production. After working with the company for 17 years, Alonso’s departure is sudden and quite unexpected.

In 2021, she was in charge of post-production for all MCU movies, which was around the starting point for when the MCU started to stumble and fall with some of their visuals. Some fans might consider it a coincidence that Alonso exited the studios after Marvel began to look into how to fix their quality problems.

As of right now, Marvel Studios has delayed a lot of their problems and set upcoming projects to no set release date as Marvel focuses on ensuring each project is ready to release without setting rigid deadlines and disappointing fans. Series like Echo, Loki Season 2, What If Season 2, and other projects have already been affected, leaving the second half of 2023’s content schedule up in the air.

While it’s not fun for Marvel to have fewer projects released every year, they must take the time they need to be ready as fans don’t want to watch rushed MCU series or projects with a limited budget forcing the series to cut corners to avoid spending more money.

Marvel promised that Disney+ would offer the best quality and that their series wouldn’t shy away from using great graphics, and while each series has its moments, the MCU has failed to make this a reality. Perhaps Alonso grew frustrated with how Marvel wanted to run things, and it was a mutual understanding for her to leave.

Either way, Alonso has been around since even before the MCU began and has helped produce over a dozen MCU films as she was helping make Marvel movies since Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man (2008). While Alonso isn’t a Kevin Feige, her influence over Marvel Studios must’ve been large, so having the company lose a Marvel president will be a huge change.

