Kit Harington May Be Cut from the MCU

Due to script change demands by star Mahershala Ali, Game of Thrones (2011-2019) star Kit Harington may be cut from Blade (2024) and the MCU all together.

Kit Harington rose to fame with his performance as Jon Snow in HBO’s Game of Thrones series. The role earned him multiple award nominations, and he even met his wife, Rose Leslie, on the show.

Harington appeared as Dane Whitman in Eternals (2021). While it was a minor role, more was teased of the character in a post-credits scene that focused on Whitman and the Ebony Blade, promising his return as Black Knight.

Even more intrigue was added when audiences heard Blade’s voice, played by Mahershala Ali, warning Whitman about the consequences off-screen. That meant not only would we see the talented Kit Harington again, but he’d be appearing in the anticipated Blade.

Unfortunately, it looks like Harington’s days with the MCU may be over due to changes made by Ali.

‘Blade’ is Mahershala Ali’s Movie

Blade was already a popular film franchise starring Wesley Snipes and was one of the biggest superhero movies Marvel released in the 90s and early 2000s. When Marvel Studios announced that they were rebooting it with Mahershala Ali as the titular character, the hype went through the roof.

Ali is an incredibly talented actor and creative force with two Academy Awards to his resume. He feels incredibly close to Blade because he was the one who caused this movie to get developed after a meeting with Marvel Studios in 2019.

This has led to Ali wanting to make the movie in his vision, demanding multiple script changes over the filming process.

As the driving force behind the film, it is understandable that Ali would have a say about what happens in Blade. It’s just a shame that it’s coming at the cost of Kit Harington.

Kit Harington’s Black Knight Doesn’t Make the Cut

In a recent appearance on the Hot Mic Podcast, industry insider Jeff Sneider had good news about the behind-the-scenes issues with Blade.

“Someone reached out to say that with Blade, things have gotten a little bit better. Things have shaped up, the script is leaner and meaner, and they cut out the fat, but the script I heard about was like 87 pages like there wasn’t enough, and they’d shaved it to the bone.”

Unfortunately, Kit Harington’s Black Knight character is one of the biggest things rumored to be cut.

“What they’d cut out, I heard, is that Blade was gonna tie in with Eternals and Kit Harrington’s Black Knight. Black Knight’s not really involved in the Blade thing anymore.”

While many people have commented that there are too many characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Disney CEO Bob Iger, it’s still a shame that the movie is losing an actor as talented as Kit Harington.

Do you want Kit Harington to stay in the MCU? Are you excited for Blade? Let us know in the comments below.