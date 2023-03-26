Disney Announces Dozens of Ride Closures Are Incoming

One Disney Resort has announced quite a few theme park ride and attraction closures taking place very soon.

The Walt Disney Company is one of the largest companies in the world of filmmaking. From animated classics to modern blockbuster spectacles, Disney is behind some of the most popular and beloved films of all time. However, movies aren’t the only thing The Walt Disney Company has dipped its toes in, with Disney building an impressive suite of theme parks and Resorts located across the entire world.

On the U.S. side of things, Guests can visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, as well as Disneyland in Anaheim, California, which is the original Disney Resort.

Of course, Guests can visit Disney Parks on an international scale, too, with Resorts located in Europe and Asia.

The Tokyo Disney Resort is especially interesting, with two district Parks making up the Resort. The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and was the very first Disney theme Park to be built outside of the U.S. Eventually, the Tokyo Disney Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, was added to the Resort.

Unfortunately, like all theme parks, the Resort has just revealed a bunch of attractions that will be closing for refurbishment very soon.

Below is a list compiled of all rides and attractions at Tokyo Disneyland that will be closing through October 2023.

Pirates of the Caribbean: September 5 to April 7

Blue Bayou Restaurant: September 5 to April 9

Cafe Orleans: December 1 to March 31

Alice’s Tea Party: April 3 to April 17

Swiss Family Treehouse: April 1 to Undetermined

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey: April 18 to May 1

Space Mountain: April 17 to June 21

Dumbo the Flying Elephant: May 10 to May 25

Mark Twain Riverboat: May 10 to June 28

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters: May 11 to October 31

Castle Carrousel: June 12 to June 22

Snow White’s Adventures: June 19 to June 23

Jungle Cruise: Wildlife Expeditions: June 27 to July 28

Haunted Mansion: August 10 to September 13

Meet Mickey in front of Main Street House: July 3 to September 13

Sky Full of Colors: July 3 to September 6

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin: September 19 to October 6

Gadget’s Go-Coaster: September 4 to September 13

it’s a small world: September 15 to October 2

Pirates of the Caribbean: October 3 to October 27

At Tokyo DisneySea, things aren’t as drastic, but some attractions will still be undergoing refurbishments.

Fortress Explorations: February 1 to June 30

Raging Spirits: May 12 to June 14

Flounder’s Flying Fish Coaster: August 28 to October 2

Jasmine’s Flying Carpets: June 13 to August

Saludos Amigos Greeting Dock: January 10 to July 31

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: October 3 to November 6

As we said, closures are typical at any theme or amusement park, whether it be Disney, Universal, Six Flags, or Knott’s Berry Farm. At Walt Disney World, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, one of the Resort’s most popular rides, closed for an extensive refurbishment.

Will you be visiting Disney in 2023? Stay tuned here for all your Disney news coverage!