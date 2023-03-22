Disney to “Abolish” Gender For Cast Members, Bring in Unisex Costumes

Disney has just made a major announcement regarding how Cast Members will work at one of its Resorts from now on.

The Walt Disney Company has branched out quite a bit since opening the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Now, Disney Parks can be found across the world, with Resorts located in America, Europe, and Asia.

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and was the very first Disney theme Park to be built outside of the U.S. Eventually, the Tokyo Disney Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, was added to the Resort.

Following a string of changes to the American Disney Parks, the Oriental Land Company, along with the Tokyo Disney Resort, has made a major announcement regarding changes to Cast Member attire.

Starting April 1, 2023, Tokyo Disney will update its “Disney Look,” a standardized format that stipulates the appearance of Cast Members. This change comes as part of the Resort’s efforts to support Cast Members, ensuring they can work comfortably. The new announcement focuses mostly on gendered clothing and appearances at the Resort.

“We will abolish the notation of gender and change it to genderless content, and also relax some content.

Regarding hairstyles and makeup, we will standardize the same rules for all cast members regardless of gender. In addition, hair colors and hairstyles will be relaxed to the extent that they meet the grooming requirements of cast members.”

In addition to these changes, more unisex designs for costumes are on their way as well. “Unisex operation refers to an operation that eliminates the costume designation by gender and allows the cast to wear the costume that she wants.”

In other news, the Tokyo Disney Resort recently dropped its mask requirement for Guests and Cast Members. This was enacted on March 13, with Guests at the Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea theme parks now able to choose not to wear a mask while visiting the Resort. The previous rules enforced mask-wearing while Guests were in enclosed locations.

The Hong Kong Disney Resort also recently dropped all of its mask requirements for Guests. This decision came three years after it was originally implemented into the Resort. Guests visiting the Hong Kong Disney Resort are now no longer required to cover their faces while at the Resort. The mask mandate has been dropped, as per The Wall Street Journal, with Hong Kong Disneyland following suit.

Have you visited any of the international Disney Parks and Resorts?