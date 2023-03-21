Universal Extends Closure of Orlando Attraction

A popular attraction for families visiting the Universal Orlando Resort will be closed for a little longer than we thought.

Universal Orlando is home to many incredible rides, attractions, and experiences like Revenge of the Mummy, Jurassic World VelociCoaser, and of course, the entirety of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The Orlando Resort is about to expand as well, with Universal hard at work on its upcoming Epic Universe Park. This expansion will act as a third theme park for the Universal Orlando Resort.

Unfortunately, like any theme park, sometimes these attractions need to shut down.

Me Ship. The Olive is a playground attraction that allows younger Guests to cool off with various water features and effects. The attraction closed at Islands of Adventure on February 3 but was supposed to return on March 10. This date came and went, with a new reopening date being listed for the attraction.

The attraction will now reopen on Mach 24. This was just confirmed by Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) on Twitter:

Me Ship, The Olive had its refurbishment extended through March 24. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/vjZC11bwtK — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) March 20, 2023

The attraction is similar to attractions at Disney, such as the Casey Jr. Splash ‘N’ Soak Station, which can be found at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

This closure makes sense, as Universal and other theme parks like Disney and Six Flags plan for its water rides to undergo maintenance during the colder months of the year. The same goes for water parks, with both Walt Disney World’s and Universal Orlando’s water parks shutting down multiple times in the last few weeks due to inclement weather.

As we stated earlier, Epic Universe is making significant progress. The new park is set to open in 2025 and will feature a wide array of properties like Mario, How to Train Your Dragon, and a rumored area dedicated to Universal Classic Monsters. Be sure to check back here at Inside the Magic for everything about Universal Studios.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe? Do you prefer Universal or Disney theme parks?