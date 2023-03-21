Disney Cuts Park Hours Unexpectedly

Guests will have a little less time to spend at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, with the Resort’s hours being cut.

The Disneyland Resort is located in Anaheim, California, and has been providing magic for Guests since 1955. The Resort, which is often called “The Happiest Place on earth,” is made up of two theme parks, those being Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Guests will find amazing rides, attractions, and experiences around every corner at these two Parks. From old attractions like “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and Haunted Masnion to brand-new experiences like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disneyland has something for everybody.

Unfortunately, Guests will have a little less time to enjoy Disneyland Park today.

Inside the Magic has discovered hours have been cut for Disneyland Park on Tuesday, March 21. This is most likely due to inclement weather projected for the area. Disneyland Park is usually open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with Guests being able to use early entry starting at 7:30 a.m.

Hopefully, Guests visiting today can still make the most out of their day at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

As we stated earlier, Guests can now experience the magic of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, thanks to the recently renovated Mickey’s Toontown. This classic land was given a new coat of paint and some much-needed TLC, with Disney adding a ton of new things to enjoy.

The biggest addition to the upgraded area was Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This trackless dark ride first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and is an incredible experience.

