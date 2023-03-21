Disney Theme Park Reopens After Extensive Refurbishment

After an extensive refurbishment as well as a delay, one of the major theme parks at Walt Disney World has returned.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to four incredible theme parks, those, of course, being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. The massive Resort is also home to Disney Springs, the Resort’s giant shopping and dining center.

However, these are not the only entertainment options offered to Guests, with Walt Disney World also featuring two amazing water parks. Both Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon allow Guests to relax and take a break from the brutal Florida sun.

Following an extensive closure and a delay, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon has finally returned to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The reopening of Typhoon Lagoon was supposed to happen on March 19, but due to low temperatures, the reopening was pushed back to March 21. The water park was closed for a considerable amount of time during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with several other features of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Now, Guests will once again be able to experience the incredible theming of this water park, as well as some truly exhilarating attractions. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is a fantastically-themed place to get your feet wet, featuring all your water park necessities like slides, family raft rides, and a wave pool that will send you and your Mickey ears surfing six feet high.

Back when it opened in 1989, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon was the second water park created by Disney, following Disney’s River Country, which closed in 2001.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach, Walt Disney World’s other water park, closed for refurbishment on March 19, meaning only one water park will be open for Guests yet again. This closure will last for an indefinite amount of time.

Have you visited any of Disney World’s water parks? What’s your favorite place to visit at the Walt Disney World Resort?