Disney Halts Sale of Annual Passes, Rumored to Be Replaced Entirely

Disney has just halted all sales of Annual Passes for the Disneyland Paris Resort. It’s rumored the Annual Pass system is about to change entirely for the Resort, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. Renewals are still allowed, but any Guests wishing to purchase a new Annual Pass are simply out of luck.

⚠️ All new sales of Disneyland Paris Annual Passes have been suspended effective immediately.

At this time, no details are available as to when sales may resume or if the product will change. Until then, renewals will still be allowed under the current offer. pic.twitter.com/s6LfhK2W3c — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 29, 2023

At this time, no more information has been given by Disney. A similar event happened at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with Annual Passes selling out at the Anaheim, California Resort. At this time, Disney has yet to rerelease Annual Passes for its Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Disneyland Paris Resort recently implemented its own version of Disney Genie, now called Premier Access.

Disney Premier Access launched in 2022 and works similarly to how Disney Genie and Lightning Lane operate at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. This was not the most popular decision, with prices ranging from €7 per Guest to €16 per Guest.

Like the Disney Genie system in the U.S. Parks, such as Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the current cost per attraction at the Disney Resort can change sporadically depending on the season. We saw this happen at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, as both Resorts braced for Spring Break crowds.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is comprised of two theme parks, Disneyland and Walt Disney Studios. Disneyland Paris also recently opened its own version of Avengers Campus, which we first saw at Disneyland.

