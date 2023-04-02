Tarps Removed From Disney’s Giant New Attraction

One of Disney’s more mysterious theme park projects is making progress, with tarps coming down off the giant attraction.

Anyone who’s ever been to Disney knows that the theme parks and resorts are always changing and evolving. From new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland to brand new areas like Avengers Campus. Guests can always expect something new when they visit, especially if it’s been a while since their last visit.

Disney’s newest attraction is TRON Lightcycle/Run, which is set to open this April at the Magic Kingdom. This TRON-themed coaster allows Guests to step into “The Grid” and face off against Team Orange in a thrilling, high-speed adventure.

However, one of Disney’s other new projects may have flown further down on your radar.

One mysterious project can be found in Adventureland. Tarzan’s Treehouse, which will eventually be called Adventureland Treehouse, started undergoing construction in September of 2021, which is a longer timeframe than regular or seasonal refurbishments. This experience is very similar to what Guests will find with the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse at Walt Disney World in Magic Kingdom.

Since Disneyland’s Tarzan’s Treehouse originally closed, we have seen parts of the attraction be completely dismantled and destroyed as a part of the major retheming project. Now, it seems Disney is making significant progress on this next experience, with tarps now coming down:

The scrim has been taken down at the Adventureland treehouse here’s a look at some of the progress

Tarzan’s Treehouse opened in 1999 to Disney Guests as a walk-through attraction that showcases the story of Tarzan with treehouse rooms that closely resemble those of salvaged parts from a shipwreck, according to the Disneyland attraction’s backstory.

