Disney Reopens Beloved Theme Park Roller Coaster

After a lengthy closure, one of Disney’s most popular and beloved roller coasters has returned to the theme park.

From Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds to Expedition Everest and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Disney has quite a lot to offer when it comes to fun and thrilling roller coasters. However, the title of “Wildest ride in the wilderness” belongs to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

The attraction has been a massive hit with Disney Guests since first opening in 1987. It’s been so popular that this iconic mine train roller coaster can be found at Disneyland, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Park in Paris.

The version found at Disneyland Paris underwent a lengthy refurbishment recently, with the ride being closed from March 6 to March 31. April 1 marked the official reopening day of this roller coaster. Several aspects of this ride got renovations, with the infamous “splashdown” effect back in action.

We’re so glad that Guests once again have the chance to experience this roller coaster. The Disneyland Paris Resort has been changing quite a bit lately, with the most notable new addition to the Resort being Avengers Campus. This Marvel-themed land opened last summer and is very similar to the one found at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Here, Guests can live out their very own Marvel adventure as they encounter characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, and Thor, just to name a few. Guests can also ride two attractions, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disney? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news!