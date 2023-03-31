Disney to Change Iconic Cinderella Castle This Weekend

As the celebration winds down, Disney is already making plans to alter the crown jewel of Florida’s Disney World.

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration officially started in October 2021, bringing in a whole lot of fun festivities for Guests to enjoy. From limited-time merchandise and special snack options, Disney added a little bit of everything.

Most notably, the four theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, all received special makeovers in order to celebrate this major milestone.

However, like all good things, this celebration is coming to an end.

March 31, 2023, marks the official last day of this anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World, meaning Guests have just a few hours left to enjoy the offerings. It was just confirmed by Disney itself that the special 50th decor on Cinderella Castle would start to come down as early as this weekend.

Guests who visited during the anniversary know that the iconic centerpiece at the end of main Street, U.S.A. looked a little different, with the most notable change being a giant “50th” icon on the front of the castle. We already saw Disney begin removing the special billboards surrounding the Resort area, indicating this transformation will be fairly quick.

In the coming days, each Walt Disney World theme park will undergo changes as Disney gears up to end this celebration event. However, the fun doesn’t stop today, with The Walt Disney Company now celebrating 100 years of magic.

The festivities began earlier this year at Disneyland, with several new additions making their way to the original Disney Resort. Disneyland is now home to its very own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a dark-ride experience that first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Stay tuned here for more Disney Park news!